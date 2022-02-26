UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by 80.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.53 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

