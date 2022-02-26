Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 1,098,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGP. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.