UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin Sells 4,285 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

