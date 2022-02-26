Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.71.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.28. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$8.69 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.60.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

