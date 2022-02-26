UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.73) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($21.14) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.59 ($21.13).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a one year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

