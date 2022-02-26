UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and $1.44 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $414.48 or 0.01073142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00235122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00022077 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001928 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,275 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

