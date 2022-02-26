uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.59

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 562584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.16.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after buying an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 423,019 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.