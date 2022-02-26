United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after buying an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $138.08.

