United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $726,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

