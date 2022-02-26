United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $65,125,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $343.01 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

