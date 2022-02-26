United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,796 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE LEG opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

