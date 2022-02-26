United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Shares Up 2.2%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 78,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 133,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.70.
United Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEEC)
