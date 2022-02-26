United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $142.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

