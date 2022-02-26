United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE X opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

United States Steel Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

