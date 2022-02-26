United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 980 ($13.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $980.00.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

