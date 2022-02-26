Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.93 million, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

