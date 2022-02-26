Unum Group to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

