US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of US Ecology worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in US Ecology by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in US Ecology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

