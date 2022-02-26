Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Purchases 552,532 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 552,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87.

AMPL stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after acquiring an additional 388,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

