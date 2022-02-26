USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 28.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

