Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Shares of COO stock opened at $410.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.