Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $318.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average of $289.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.22 and a 52 week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

