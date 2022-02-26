Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PKI stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

