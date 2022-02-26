Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,100 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.