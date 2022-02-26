Utah Retirement Systems Sells 800 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.31 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

