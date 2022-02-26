Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entegris were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,446. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

