Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) to announce $20.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

VLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

VLN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

