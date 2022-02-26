Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,297 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

