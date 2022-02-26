VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 916,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 700,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 82,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

