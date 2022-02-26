Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

