Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.74

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.74 and last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 117923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

