Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $223.36

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $223.36 and last traded at $224.99, with a volume of 2323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

