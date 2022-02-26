Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$31.15 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

