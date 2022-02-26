Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Vapotherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

VAPO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.