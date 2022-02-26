Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 344,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,084. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

