Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 344,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,084. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.