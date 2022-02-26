Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.62

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

