Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Vericel updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vericel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

