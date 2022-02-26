Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.59 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.