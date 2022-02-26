Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 1,087,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 97,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,622,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,479 shares of company stock worth $2,540,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

