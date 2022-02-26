Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

