Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Pentair by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

