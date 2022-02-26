Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

