Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.34

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 42808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 665.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

