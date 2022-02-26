Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,950 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.27% of Verra Mobility worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 144.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $10,023,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 479,289 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 477,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

