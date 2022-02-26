Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.