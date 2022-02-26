Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
