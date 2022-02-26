Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

