VIBE Price Tops $0.0187 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $3,939.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

