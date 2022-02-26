Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.