Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.5% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $53.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

